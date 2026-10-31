UK police hunt two Bangladeshis over teenage girl rape in London

UK Police are searching for two Bangladeshis for questioning in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in East London. They have appealed to the public for help as well in locating the two men.

Additionally, the independent charity ‘Crimestoppers’ has announced a £10,000 reward for information that could help arrest and convict those responsible for the rape.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said the two Bangladeshis are Showkoth Ahmed (31) and Jahidul Hassan Jaigirdar (34). Both have links to the Tower Hamlets area of London. Police believe Showkoth Ahmed is still in the UK, while Jahidul Hassan may have returned to Bangladesh.