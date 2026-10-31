UK police hunt two Bangladeshis over teenage girl rape in London
UK Police are searching for two Bangladeshis for questioning in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in East London. They have appealed to the public for help as well in locating the two men.
Additionally, the independent charity ‘Crimestoppers’ has announced a £10,000 reward for information that could help arrest and convict those responsible for the rape.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said the two Bangladeshis are Showkoth Ahmed (31) and Jahidul Hassan Jaigirdar (34). Both have links to the Tower Hamlets area of London. Police believe Showkoth Ahmed is still in the UK, while Jahidul Hassan may have returned to Bangladesh.
According to police, the girl was allegedly raped on the night of 1 August 2024 in Bethnal Green, east London. According to her account, she met the two men on Whitechapel Road in London. They later took her to nearby Weavers Fields Park, where she was raped. A passer-by subsequently found her and provided assistance.
Since the incident was reported, police detectives have been conducting extensive investigations, including reviewing CCTV footage, carrying out forensic examinations, and speaking with potential witnesses.
Detective Inspector Anna Dayton, who is leading the investigation, said that police have carried out extensive inquiries since the incident was reported.
Anna Dayton also added that police want to locate and speak with Showkoth Ahmed and Jahidul Hasan. It is believed that one of them remains in the UK while the other has fled to Bangladesh. She urged anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact the police. She also called upon the two men to hand themselves in to the police.
Alexa Lucas, CrimeStoppers' London regional manager, said the girl had suffered a horrific and psychologically devastating attack. Identifying the two men was a step forward in the investigation, but locating them is now crucial, she said. She added that even a small piece of information could help the investigation. Information can be provided to CrimeStoppers anonymously.
The Metropolitan Police has also released photographs and identities of the two Bangladeshi men. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 01/668295/24. Information can also be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.