Call for more pressure on Myanmar over Rohingya issue

To resolve the Rohingya crisis in a peaceful way, Bangladesh will have to mount more pressure on Myanmar with the help of the international community. However, it is important to bring forward the voices of the Rohingya and reach a consensus among the political leadership within Bangladesh.

Experts came up with these remarks at a day-long event on the Rohingya crisis held at the CIRDAP Auditorium in the capital on Wednesday. Research organisation Neeti Gobeshona Kendro organised the national dialogue titled “Amplifying the Rohingya Voices and Aspiration: A Strategic Dialogue Ahead of UNGA 2025’. The day-long discussion included two working sessions apart from the inaugural and ending sessions.

Farhad Mazhar was the chief guest in the inaugural session in the morning. The session was moderated by Neeti Gobeshona Kendro trustee Professor Sk Tawfique M Haque.

Former Bangladesh ambassador to Myanmar and senior fellow of North South University South Asia Institute of Policy and Governance Sufiur Rahman presented the keynote in the session.