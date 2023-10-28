US doesn't support any particular political party in Bangladesh: Uzra Zeya

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya reaffirmed that the US does not support any particular political party in Bangladesh, instead is keen to see the continuation of democracy there.
She came up with the reiteration at a meeting with prime minister's adviser for private industry and investment Salman F Rahman at the US Department of State in Washington DC on Friday, according to a message received in Dhaka on Saturday.
They discussed a wide range of bilateral issues including further enhancing the existing excellent economic partnership between Bangladesh and the USA.
They also discussed recent conflicts in the Middle East, Rohingya issue and Bangladesh's election.
Uzra praised Bangladesh's generosity for hosting over 1.2 million Rohingya population and assured continued US support for them.
On the election issue, both acknowledged that in democracy, the only means to changing the government is through elections.
Rahman reiterated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's firm commitment to ensure that the upcoming elections are held in a free, fair and peaceful manner.
Bangladesh ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran, deputy assistant secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Afreen Akhter and senior officials of Bangladesh Embassy and US State Department were present at the meeting.