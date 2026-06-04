Ad-din Hospital building unsuitable for medical operations: Health Minister

The investigation committee formed to probe the deaths of six newborns at Ad-din Hospital in Moghbazar, Dhaka, submitted its report on Thursday. The report states that the Ad-din Hospital building is not suitable for conducting medical operations.

It also found gross negligence and non-cooperation on the part of the nurses on duty.

Speaking at a briefing at the Ministry of Health''s conference room at the Secretariat on Thursday afternoon, Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain outlined various findings of the investigation report. He said those holding administrative responsibilities at the hospital had failed to meet the basic requirements for operating a healthcare facility. The investigation established that the deaths of the six newborns were the result of negligence by the hospital’s physicians, nurses, and management.

The health minister said it had been clearly proven that there was no physician on duty and that the nurses and hospital authorities had neglected their responsibilities.