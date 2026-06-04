Ad-din Hospital building unsuitable for medical operations: Health Minister
The investigation committee formed to probe the deaths of six newborns at Ad-din Hospital in Moghbazar, Dhaka, submitted its report on Thursday. The report states that the Ad-din Hospital building is not suitable for conducting medical operations.
It also found gross negligence and non-cooperation on the part of the nurses on duty.
Speaking at a briefing at the Ministry of Health''s conference room at the Secretariat on Thursday afternoon, Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain outlined various findings of the investigation report. He said those holding administrative responsibilities at the hospital had failed to meet the basic requirements for operating a healthcare facility. The investigation established that the deaths of the six newborns were the result of negligence by the hospital’s physicians, nurses, and management.
The health minister said it had been clearly proven that there was no physician on duty and that the nurses and hospital authorities had neglected their responsibilities.
The minister said the government would now determine its next course of action based on the report. Measures would be taken against the hospital under existing laws, and a decision would be made by Sunday.
Six newborns died at Ad-din Hospital in Moghbazar between 6:00 am and 9:00 am on 27 May. Referring to the incident, the minister said, “We have taken this matter very seriously. We visited the site and formed an investigation committee, giving it three days to complete its work. We received the report at 3:00 pm today.”
The minister said the committee found that the Ad-din Hospital building was not suitable for hospital operations. The committee inspected Post-Operative Room No. 2 and concluded that prolonged suspension of air conditioning and the absence of normal ventilation had led to insufficient oxygen levels in the room. At the same time, carbon dioxide concentrations were higher than normal.
The investigation team interviewed all nurses and cleaning staff assigned to the room, as well as the parents of the deceased newborns. The findings showed severe negligence and lack of cooperation by the nurses on duty. When the newborns experienced sudden physical deterioration, there was no emergency medical response from the hospital. The nurse concerned failed to respond to calls from the parents and did not inform any physician about the situation. Instead, she delayed action, and no appropriate measures were taken to prevent the deaths of the infants.
The health minister said the room measured 900 square feet and contained approximately 50 people, including 11 patients, newborns, and attendants—far beyond its intended capacity.
Questioning of hospital administrators also revealed that they were unable to fulfill the basic requirements necessary for operating a hospital. There was no physician assigned to monitor patients in Post-Operative Ward No. 2. The nursing staff lacked the training required to handle emergency situations. No measures had been taken to ensure adequate airflow or ventilation in the room, and the excessive number of occupants was not controlled.
Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain said legal action would be taken against those responsible.
“We are preparing to take strict legal measures,” the minister said. “I firmly believe that after these actions, no one will dare to keep children or ordinary people confined in such enclosed conditions. The days of playing recklessly with human lives are over.”
He added that law will be applied to the fullest extent possible.
“We are committed to restoring overall discipline in the hospital sector, and our campaign toward that goal will continue,” he added.