From Ganges Treaty to Matarbari: Issues Jamaat seeks to raise in Parliament

Opposition parties led by Jamaat-e-Islami have been consistently vocal regarding their demands for the implementation of the July National Charter and the outcome of the referendum. This time around, the principal opposition party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, intends to bring these matters to the fore at every available opportunity in Parliament. Alongside these demands, the party seeks to hold the government to account on matters of national interest and public hardship.

Among the issues concerning national interest and the public crisis, Opposition members of parliament (MPs) will demand clarity on the government’s stance regarding the future of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, the Matarbari Deep Sea Port project, unrest in the readymade garment (RMG) sector, the energy crisis, and the law and order situation. They also plan to raise the issue of rising prices of oil, gas, and essential commodities in the House.

The principal opposition party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, is preparing to take a firm stand on these matters during the fourth session of the 13th National Parliament, scheduled to commence tomorrow, Monday afternoon.