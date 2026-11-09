From Ganges Treaty to Matarbari: Issues Jamaat seeks to raise in Parliament
Jamaat leaders state that they want the government to clarify its stance and plans regarding issues of national interest.
Opposition parties led by Jamaat-e-Islami have been consistently vocal regarding their demands for the implementation of the July National Charter and the outcome of the referendum. This time around, the principal opposition party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, intends to bring these matters to the fore at every available opportunity in Parliament. Alongside these demands, the party seeks to hold the government to account on matters of national interest and public hardship.
Among the issues concerning national interest and the public crisis, Opposition members of parliament (MPs) will demand clarity on the government’s stance regarding the future of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, the Matarbari Deep Sea Port project, unrest in the readymade garment (RMG) sector, the energy crisis, and the law and order situation. They also plan to raise the issue of rising prices of oil, gas, and essential commodities in the House.
The principal opposition party, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, is preparing to take a firm stand on these matters during the fourth session of the 13th National Parliament, scheduled to commence tomorrow, Monday afternoon.
Under Rules 68 and 147, among others, of the Rules of Procedure of Parliament, MPs have the opportunity to submit notices. If accepted, these notices will allow discussions on the relevant issues. Additionally, MPs will have the opportunity to address various contemporary matters by rising on Points of Order.
Jamaat leaders state that they want the government to clarify its stance and plans regarding issues of national interest. In particular, Opposition MPs will ask Parliament about the government’s preparations ahead of the expiry of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, as well as the progress made regarding the Matarbari Deep Sea Port during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s recent visit to Japan.
Opposition MPs will seek details in Parliament regarding the government’s plans concerning the implementation, funding, and progress of the Matarbari project, as well as which nations will utilise the port.
Saiful Alam Khan (Milon), member of Jamaat’s Central Executive Council and MP for Dhaka-12, told Prothom Alo Sunday that they will attempt to initiate discussions on several issues during this session, including the Matarbari Deep Sea Port. Matters of public interest will take priority in these debates.
Questions over Ganges Treaty and Matarbari
The 30-year Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, signed between Bangladesh and India on 12 December 1996, is set to expire on 12 December. Discussions are ongoing between the two countries regarding whether the treaty will be renewed or replaced by a new agreement. However, no official announcement has yet been made by the government, though official sources confirm that discussions are taking place at relevant levels.
Several Jamaat MPs have indicated that they will ask Parliament about Bangladesh’s official stance on the Ganges water-sharing issue and the extent to which national interests are being safeguarded in ongoing behind-the-scenes discussions. Ensuring Bangladesh’s fair share of water, particularly during the dry season, remains a critical concern.
On 2 November, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam told newspersons during a briefing at the ministry that the prime minister has constituted a committee to determine the future of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty. The Minister for Water Resources and the Government’s Financial Affairs Adviser are leading this process. She also noted that discussions with India are continuing across various tiers.
We will attempt to initiate discussions on several issues during this session, including the Matarbari Deep Sea Port. Matters of public interest will take priority in these debates.
“We believe and remain optimistic that the treaty, which expires this year, will be renewed. We are also confident that India will make the right decision in this regard,” Shama Obaed remarked.
The Matarbari Deep Sea Port also came under discussion during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s recent visit to Japan. Reports in the Indian media suggested that Japan is considering linking the Matarbari port with India’s northeastern states.
During his visit, Tarique Rahman met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on 27 October. The previous day, he held a meeting with Akihiko Tanaka, President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). During that meeting, JICA announced its continued support for the Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative, including the Matarbari Deep Sea Port.
Opposition MPs will seek details in Parliament regarding the government’s plans concerning the implementation, funding, and progress of the Matarbari project, as well as which nations will utilise the port.
At the inauguration rally of the 11-party alliance’s long march from Dhaka to Khulna on 31 October, Leader of the Opposition and Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shafiqur Rahman, also demanded transparency regarding the government’s intentions for the Matarbari port.
He stated, “The prime minister has returned to Bangladesh after concluding a four-day visit. He must disclose to the nation why he went and what he accomplished. The nation demands clear answers on whether there is any secrecy regarding the Matarbari Deep Sea Port. Under the guise of connectivity, Bangladesh cannot be leased out to anyone.”
Jamaat MP for Pabna-1, Nazibur Rahman (Momen), told Prothom Alo on Sunday that the Opposition will attempt to speak in Parliament on the Ganges Treaty, Matarbari, the crisis in the readymade garment sector, and various public grievances.
RMG unrest and public crises
Sources close to Jamaat indicate that recent demonstrations by garment workers demanding higher wages, factory closures, and clashes between workers and police have created widespread instability in industrial zones. Workers are demanding that their minimum monthly wage be increased from Tk 12,500 to Tk 30,000. The ongoing movement has severely disrupted production and export operations.
Opposition MPs plan to raise issues concerning wage determination, the resolution of owner-worker disputes, and the restoration of stability in the sector.
Furthermore, they will demand accountability from the government regarding the energy crisis, the price hikes of oil and gas, the rising cost of daily essentials, and the deteriorating law and order situation. Opposition MPs will press to know the government’s specific actions and future plans to address these crises.
The parliamentary session starting on Monday will run until 18 November. Opposition MPs expressed doubt over whether there will be sufficient opportunity to thoroughly debate all expected issues within this brief period. Nonetheless, they assured that they will attempt to maximise whatever time is made available.
Jamaat MP Nazibur Rahman emphasised that the government should not evade matters of critical public importance.
He urged the government to allow the Opposition adequate space to debate these issues in the House.