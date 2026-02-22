Teesta River management project to begin soon, hopes Chinese envoy
Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Sunday said Dhaka and Beijing have been engaged in long-standing discussions over the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project, expressing the hope that work on the long-awaited initiative will begin soon.
He made the remarks while talking to reporters after his meeting with Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.
The chinese ambassador described the recently held election as smooth and orderly and found it as the victory of democracy.
He said the high-level visits between the two countries would continue.
On 17 February, 2026, Chinese prime minister of the State Council Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Tarique Rahman on his inauguration as Bangladeshi prime minister.
Li Qiang wrote in the message that China and Bangladesh are neighbours enjoying long-standing friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partners.
Friendly ties between the two countries go back a long way.
Over the past 51 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Bangladesh have always respected and treated each other as equals, pursued mutually beneficial cooperation and win-win results, setting a fine example of exchanges between countries, Li said.
The Chinese government supports the new Bangladeshi government in exercising smooth governance.
Li said he stands ready to work with the Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to carry forward the long-standing friendship, enhance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and exchanges in all sectors, elevating the China-Bangladesh Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership to a new level, so as to bring more benefit to the two peoples.