Audio viral: Ex-Dhaka Cantonment OC shown arrested in sedition case, produced before court

Police have shown Rakibul Hasan, former officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhaka Cantonment police station who came into discussion after an audio recording containing his comments about the government, police and various forces went viral, arrested in a sedition case.

On Thursday evening, the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police produced him before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka and sought a seven-day remand.

Asked about the matter, DMP Additional Commissioner (Detective Branch-DB) Md Shafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that police filed a sedition case against Rakibul Hasan with the Cantonment police station today. He was then shown arrested in the sedition case and sent to court seeking a seven-day remand.