EU launches new project on regional energy connectivity in South Asia

The European union (EU) together with partners on Thursday launched an energy connectivity project in South Asia.

This €5 million EU-funded initiative aims at supporting a more connected regional power market that delivers affordable, clean and reliable electricity to people in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, says a press release.

Enhanced regional energy connectivity will strengthen energy security, create jobs and enhance economic growth in the region, in line with the EU’s Global Gateway investment strategy.

European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jozef Síkela, stated: “Energy connectivity powers our economies and daily lives. With the launch of this Global Gateway flagship, the European union is investing in cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable electricity that will strengthen resilience and unlock many opportunities for communities and businesses in South Asia. It shows that the partnership between the European union and South Asian countries is growing stronger.”