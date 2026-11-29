Supporters of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, attacked Bera Model Police Station in Pabna with spears. They also hurled crude bombs. Police said more than 50 people launched the attack from Shambhupur neighbourhood in Bera municipality, next to the police station, at around 4:00 am today, Sunday.

Police fired 12 tear gas shells and 123 rubber bullets to disperse the attackers. The attackers set fire to a motorcycle used by the police and vandalised a passenger bus belonging to Al Hamra Paribahan.

Meanwhile, after news of the attack on the police station spread, a large number of leaders and activists of Bera municipal BNP and its affiliated organisations took up positions at the police station gate.