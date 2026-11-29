Awami League supporters attack Pabna police station with spears; police disperse them with rubber bullets
Supporters of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, attacked Bera Model Police Station in Pabna with spears. They also hurled crude bombs. Police said more than 50 people launched the attack from Shambhupur neighbourhood in Bera municipality, next to the police station, at around 4:00 am today, Sunday.
Police fired 12 tear gas shells and 123 rubber bullets to disperse the attackers. The attackers set fire to a motorcycle used by the police and vandalised a passenger bus belonging to Al Hamra Paribahan.
Meanwhile, after news of the attack on the police station spread, a large number of leaders and activists of Bera municipal BNP and its affiliated organisations took up positions at the police station gate.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bera Model Police Station Golam Mostofa confirmed the attack. He said police had learned that the attackers were supporters of the Awami League, whose activities are banned.
In addition, local Awami League members posted on Facebook about the attack on the police station after it took place. Police had already been on alert over the possibility of such an attack.
Having sensed the impending attack, they quickly took countermeasures and managed to disperse the attackers within a short time.
Police said that at around 10 pm yesterday, Saturday, a group of women from Shambhupur neighbourhood came to the police station gate and staged a protest. They chanted various slogans demanding the release of five accused people arrested in a case filed over the attack and vandalism at the police station on 19 November. Police dispersed them by beating them with batons.The Al Hamra passenger bus operating on the Pabna–Dhaka route was vandalised.
According to police, about six hours later, at around 4:00 am today, more than 50 people from Shambhupur neighbourhood attacked the police station with locally made weapons. They hurled bricks, stones, spears and javelins towards the station and set off several crude bombs. The situation continued for around 10 to 15 minutes. During the attack, a police motorcycle was set on fire and a passenger bus belonging to Al Hamra Paribahan, which operates on the Pabna-Dhaka route, was vandalised.
Momitul Chowdhury, one of the owners of Al Hamra Paribahan, said one of their buses had been damaged in the vandalism. It has already been sent to Dhaka for repairs.
OC Golam Mostofa said the situation was now fully under police control. Additional police personnel have been deployed at various locations in the municipal area. No case has been filed and no one has been arrested in connection with the incident so far.
For three consecutive days, from 19 to 21 November, clashes, chases and counter-attacks took place between Awami League and BNP leaders and activists in Bera municipal area. On the evening of 19 November, leaders and activists of the Awami League and Jubo League, whose activities are banned, and the banned Chhatra League marched to Bera Model Police Station, gathered in front of it, chanted slogans and repeatedly struck the gate of the closed police station. Later, when BNP and Chhatra Dal leaders and activists arrived there, clashes and chases broke out between the two sides. That day, the abandoned house of former Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku was also set on fire.
Over the following two days, clashes between the two sides spread intermittently to the Paina, Brishalika, Sowdagarpara and Hatigara areas of the municipality. At noon on 21 November, police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets in an attempt to bring the situation under control during the clashes. More than 50 people from both sides were injured in these incidents. Several houses were also attacked, vandalised and set on fire. Subsequently, the then OC of Bera Model Police Station, Nayan Kumar Sarker, was withdrawn from the post.