PM opens Ulashi canal re-excavation programme linked to his father’s memory
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman launched the re-excavation programme of the Ulashi ‘Zia Khal (canal)’ at Sharsha upazila on Monday morning.
He formally inaugurated the re-excavation programme by cutting soil with a spade at 11:55 am.
Water Resources Minister Md Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee and State Minister Forhad Hossain Azad, State Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit and State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam were present on the occasion.
On 1 November, 1976, the then President Ziaur Rahman excavated a canal, about four kilometers long, from Ulashi to Jadunathpur, which is popularly known as ‘Zia Khal’.
This canal is now being re-excavated by the Bangladesh Water Development Board.
Earlier, the prime minister arrived at the venue around 11:42 am and unveiled the plaque of the re-excavation programme and offered “Munajat” there.
Meanwhile, centering the prime minister’s program, people from Sharsha and surrounding areas gathered along the canal side from early morning with eager anticipation to see the prime minister.
They had roses and tuberose flowers in their hands. Their faces showed joy and excitement.
At that time, they repeatedly chanted slogans loudly welcoming the Prime Minister for his arrival at the spot.
The local people said that the re-excavation of the canal will largely solve water problems and will play an important role in irrigation and increasing agricultural production in future.
At that time, labourer Shahadat Hossain, who had participated in the canal excavation programme with Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, was sitting on a chair in front of the plaque unveiling site since morning waiting for the Prime Minister.
Shahadat said, “In 1976, Ziaur Rahman came here by a helicopter. He got down in this canal site and started excavation work. At that time I was cutting soil. He (Ziaur Rahman) took the spade from me and cut soil with his own hands and lifted it onto my head”.
“Today after 50 years, his son, our Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, came and re-excavated this canal dug by his father. I feel very happy seeing this with my own eyes. It seems Allah has kept me alive to see this day,” he said with emotion.
Nearly five decades ago, farmers in the Ulashi area of Sharsha in Jashore suffered from waterlogging. Vast lands used to remain under water most of the year.
To ease public suffering, the then President Ziaur Rahman personally launched the canal excavation with a spade on 1 November, 1976.
After a long 50 years, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has taken an initiative to revive the nearly dead canal through re-excavation.
Earlier, on 16 March, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, also ruling BNP chairman, launched the canal excavation and re-excavation programme simultaneously in 54 districts of the country through inaugurating the re-excavation work of Sahapara canal in Balarampur of Kaharol upazila in Dinajpur.