PM opens Ulashi canal re-excavation programme linked to his father’s memory

This canal is now being re-excavated by the Bangladesh Water Development Board.

Earlier, the prime minister arrived at the venue around 11:42 am and unveiled the plaque of the re-excavation programme and offered “Munajat” there.

Meanwhile, centering the prime minister’s program, people from Sharsha and surrounding areas gathered along the canal side from early morning with eager anticipation to see the prime minister.

They had roses and tuberose flowers in their hands. Their faces showed joy and excitement.

At that time, they repeatedly chanted slogans loudly welcoming the Prime Minister for his arrival at the spot.

The local people said that the re-excavation of the canal will largely solve water problems and will play an important role in irrigation and increasing agricultural production in future.