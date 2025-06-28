NBR officials to continue shutdown tomorrow
The demonstrating officials of National Board of Revenue announced to continue ongoing shutdown and "March to NBR" programme tomorrow, Sunday, as well.
The protesters have expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with the government, but they demand the removal of the NBR chairman before any such discussions.
This was announced at a press conference today, Saturday, at 2:30pm by the NBR Reform Unity Council. International passenger services will remain outside the purview of this shutdown.
Speaking at the press conference, NBR Reform Unity Council President Hasan Muhammad Tarek Rikabdar said, “Reform cannot be achieved based on the government’s press release dated 25 May while keeping the current NBR chairman in office. Clearly, he is acting as a representative to implement the agenda of a particular group that collaborates with fascism.”
The shutdown and "March to NBR" programme started in the morning today, suspending all activities at the National Board of Revenue (NBR). The shutdown program is being strictly enforced as no one being allowed to enter or exit the building. As a result, all NBR services have come to a halt. In addition, operations at all customs houses and revenue stations across the country—including Chattogram Port, Benapole, and Dhaka Customs House—are suspended. All customs clearance activities related to import and export have come to a halt.
At the press conference in the afternoon, Hasan Muhammad alleged that the current NBR chairman ranks third in the list of 44 officials (six of whom have already been forcibly retired) identified as implementing the agenda of the fascist Awami League government. It is only natural that he would attempt to obstruct the reform process and create instability.
The press conference noted that officials associated with the revenue reform initiative were subjected to vindictive and repressive transfers through multiple orders on 21 and 22 June. Five income tax officers who were at front-line leadership roles in the programme were "stand-released" to relatively low-revenue offices outside Dhaka. The orders did not even allow for the standard joining period, and they were instructed to report to their new posts on the next working day. This is completely contrary to service rules and is illegal.
Hasan Muhammad accused the NBR chairman of fulfilling personal vendettas through these unlawful orders. The chairman, through such repressive transfers and conspiratorial activities, is destroying the environment necessary for revenue reform.