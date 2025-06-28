NBR officials to continue shutdown tomorrow

The demonstrating officials of National Board of Revenue announced to continue ongoing shutdown and "March to NBR" programme tomorrow, Sunday, as well.

The protesters have expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with the government, but they demand the removal of the NBR chairman before any such discussions.

This was announced at a press conference today, Saturday, at 2:30pm by the NBR Reform Unity Council. International passenger services will remain outside the purview of this shutdown.

Speaking at the press conference, NBR Reform Unity Council President Hasan Muhammad Tarek Rikabdar said, “Reform cannot be achieved based on the government’s press release dated 25 May while keeping the current NBR chairman in office. Clearly, he is acting as a representative to implement the agenda of a particular group that collaborates with fascism.”