Wangala Festival
Inclusive Bangladesh to be built with unity of all ethnic groups: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that under the 31 points announced by the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, the BNP envisions creating a “rainbow nation”, an inclusive Bangladesh where all ethnic groups live in unity.
He made the remark while addressing the Wangala Festival, the main cultural celebration of the Garo community, as the chief guest at the Banani Bidyaniketan School and College grounds in the capital on Friday afternoon.
“All communities in Bangladesh – Bangali, Garo, or any other ethnic group — are equal citizens of this country,” Fakhrul said. “Martyred President Ziaur Rahman introduced the idea of Bangladeshi nationalism, uniting people of all faiths and ethnicities under one national identity. Following his legacy, Khaleda Zia announced the creation of a separate directorate to protect the culture and heritage of ethnic minorities. If the BNP forms the next government, it will consider establishing a separate cultural academy in Dhaka and officially celebrating the festivals of ethnic communities.”
The BNP secretary general added that he has developed close ties with different ethnic and community groups across Bangladesh, having personally spoken to them and learned about their challenges and aspirations.
“When I visited the Garo community gatherings in Mymensingh, I was deeply impressed by their vibrant culture, simple lifestyle, and productivity,” he said.
Despite being unwell, Fakhrul Islam expressed his joy at attending the event, saying he was “happy and proud” to be part of such a celebration. He expressed confidence that the Garo community’s dynamic culture will enrich the broader cultural fabric of Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho, attending as special guest, said, “Our deep respect and commitment extend to the Garo community and all ethnic minorities of Bangladesh. The real change must come in our mindset — we must never consider ourselves as weak. You may be fewer in number, but we are all Bangladeshis, and you are our brothers.”
Andaleeve Rahman assured that any concerns or demands from the Garo community could be brought directly to him, pledging that “BNP will stand firmly beside them in defending their rights — no less than any dedicated representative in parliament would.”
BNP joint secretary general Emran Saleh (Prince) said that the philosophy of Bangladeshi nationalism introduced by Ziaur Rahman brought all communities together under a single national identity.
“Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman are committed to continuing that spirit by building an inclusive and humane Bangladesh,” he added.
Emran Saleh also announced that the next Wangala Festival will be held in Haluaghat on 15 November, inviting everyone to join the celebration.
Speakers at the event included Mrigen Hagidak, president of the Jatiyatabadi Khudro Jatigoshthi Dal; and Porag Ritchil, director of the Birishiri Ethnic Cultural Academy. Shubhojit Sangma, president of the Wangala Celebration Committee, delivered the welcome address, while the event was chaired by Sanchoy Nafak, president of the Wangala Celebration 2025 Committee.
The Wangala Festival is the Garo people’s most important cultural celebration, marking the end of the harvest season.
It is a festival of thanksgiving to the Creator, celebrated with music, dance, and joy as the Garo community offers their new crops in gratitude for nature’s blessings.