Inclusive Bangladesh to be built with unity of all ethnic groups: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that under the 31 points announced by the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, the BNP envisions creating a “rainbow nation”, an inclusive Bangladesh where all ethnic groups live in unity.

He made the remark while addressing the Wangala Festival, the main cultural celebration of the Garo community, as the chief guest at the Banani Bidyaniketan School and College grounds in the capital on Friday afternoon.