Govt to support farmers affected by heavy rainfall for 3 months: PM
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Wednesday said the government will provide assistance to farmers affected by heavy downpours for the next three months.
He said this in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) while replying to a question from treasury bench lawmaker from Sunamganj-5 constituency Kalim Uddin Ahmed on Wednesday morning with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikram, in the chair.
The lawmaker drew the attention of the leader of House to the worsening situation in haor areas, saying that continuous heavy rainfall has submerged haor areas, including Sunamganj.
Noting that farmers are struggling in the fields to harvest their paddy, Kalim urged the government, especially the prime minister, to stand by the farmers.
In response, the prime minister said, "Based on weather reports three days ago, I instructed local administrations in three haor districts, including Sunamganj, to take preparations according to forecasts and decide what measures could be taken in case of rainfall".
Describing the situation facing haor farmers and their losses as "very painful", Tarique Rahman said, "Even before this sitting began on Wednesday morning, I spoke with the disaster management minister and instructed him that three haor districts along with some areas of Mymensingh have faced various problems due to heavy rainfall".
He said that affected farmers whose crops have been damaged due to heavy rainfall will be identified and provided support for the next three months.