Govt to support farmers affected by heavy rainfall for 3 months: PM

The lawmaker drew the attention of the leader of House to the worsening situation in haor areas, saying that continuous heavy rainfall has submerged haor areas, including Sunamganj.

Noting that farmers are struggling in the fields to harvest their paddy, Kalim urged the government, especially the prime minister, to stand by the farmers.

In response, the prime minister said, "Based on weather reports three days ago, I instructed local administrations in three haor districts, including Sunamganj, to take preparations according to forecasts and decide what measures could be taken in case of rainfall".