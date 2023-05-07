Khulna city polls: Miscreants attack BNP leader Kaisar’s house

Miscreants attacked the house of former ward councillor and local BNP leader Md Mahbub Kaisar last night, UNB reports.

They also reportedly abused Kaisar’s family members and asked to restrain from joining the upcoming Khulna city corporation election. Kaisar, elected from Ward no. 22 twice, was not home when the attack was carried out.

His family members and locals said the miscreants — on 14 to 15 motorbikes — came in front of the house around 11:30 pm and tried to break into the house in the Customs Ghat area of Khulna city.