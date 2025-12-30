Narendra Modi condoles death of Khaleda Zia
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi today, Tuesday, expressed deep sorrow at the death of former Bangladesh prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, recalling her contributions to Bangladesh and bilateral relations.
In a condolence message, Modi said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka.”
“Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss,” he said.
Recalling her political legacy, the Indian prime minister said, “As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered.”
Narendra Modi also referred to his personal interaction with the late leader, saying, “I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership.”
“May her soul rest in peace,” he said.