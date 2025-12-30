Narendra Modi condoles death of Khaleda Zia

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi today, Tuesday, expressed deep sorrow at the death of former Bangladesh prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, recalling her contributions to Bangladesh and bilateral relations.

In a condolence message, Modi said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka.”