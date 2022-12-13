Dhaka seeks Riyadh’s support to meet energy needs

The Saudi envoy stated that he would take up the issue with the concerned Saudi stakeholders.

The Saudi envoy also apprised the minister about the recent terrorist activities conducted by the Houthis in Arab peninsula despite ceasefire.

He appreciated the role of Bangladesh in supporting Saudi Arabia and in denouncing terrorism against the Houthis.

During the meeting, the state minister underlined the need to engage more efforts to scale up bilateral collaboration beyond the traditional labour market and Hajj and Umrah.