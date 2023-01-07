Road accident kills three in Habiganj 

The deceased are microbus driver Ali, 25; passenger Atikur Rahman, 15; and Abdus Salam, 32, all from Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar.
According to police sources, the microbus was returning to Sylhet after picking up Raju Ahmed, an expatriate from the Kulaura upazila, from the Dhaka airport.
The accident took place when the vehicle reached the Shahpur area. It left Raju’s brothers in law Atikur Rahman and Abdus Salam dead on the spot, in addition to driver Ali. Raju and his wife Nadira Begum have also been admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
Jashim Uddin, sub-inspector of Shayestaganj highway police station, told Prothom Alo around 11:00 am on Saturday that the accident occurred due to the dense fog. The bodies were sent to the morgue.