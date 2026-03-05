Meeting with Paul Kapur: Jamaat to review trade agreement with US

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will review the trade agreement signed with the United States during the tenure of the interim government.

The party will accept the positive aspects of the agreement and discard the rest.

Nayeb-e-ameer and deputy leader of the opposition in the national parliament Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher told journalists this after a discussion with visiting US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur on Thursday morning.

A Jamaat-e-Islami delegation paid a courtesy call on Paul Kapur at the residence of US ambassador to Dhaka Brent Christensen at around 9:00 am.