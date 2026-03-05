Meeting with Paul Kapur: Jamaat to review trade agreement with US
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will review the trade agreement signed with the United States during the tenure of the interim government.
The party will accept the positive aspects of the agreement and discard the rest.
Nayeb-e-ameer and deputy leader of the opposition in the national parliament Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher told journalists this after a discussion with visiting US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur on Thursday morning.
A Jamaat-e-Islami delegation paid a courtesy call on Paul Kapur at the residence of US ambassador to Dhaka Brent Christensen at around 9:00 am.
Nayeb-e-ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said several issues were discussed with Paul Kapur.
Jamaat has invited the United States to invest, saying the current political situation is supportive and positive for investment.
Jamaat leader Taher also said Paul Kapur wanted to know about the participation of ruling and opposition parties in parliament. In response, Jamaat said the party wants to play an active role in parliament.
It will speak in parliament on issues that protect public interests and will also support the government on all positive matters, he added.
Taher said it was also discussed whether the opposition or Jamaat-e-Islami will provide a deputy speaker, to which Jamaat responded positively.
Also present at the Jamaat-e-Islami’s discussions with Paul Kapur were the party’s assistant secretary general Maulana Rafiqul Islam Khan, central executive council member Saiful Alam Khan, and Jamaat ameer’s special foreign affairs adviser Mir Ahmed Bin Qasem.