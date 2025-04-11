Name of Mangal Shobhajatra changed
The name of ‘Mangal Shobhajatra’, the rally to mark the Bengali new year, has been changed.
The name has been changed to ‘Borshoboron Ananda Shobhajatra’.
The Faculty of Fine Arts at Dhaka University disclosed the decision in a press conference today, Friday.
The press conference was organised to provide updates on the preparations of Pahela Baishakh celebrations.
The fine arts faculty has been organising the Mangal Shobhajatra to mark the first day of the Bengali new year since 1989. At first, it was named as Ananda Shobhajatra.
Later, the name was changed to “Mangal Shobhajatra” in the context of the anti-Ershad movement in 1990.
UNESCO recognised the Mangal Shobhajatra as a World Cultural Heritage on 30 November, 2016.