Student tortured by Chhatra League wants to return to campus, but...

The written complaint stated, "At 11:00pm Sunday night, seven or eight girls including Sanjida Chowdhury alias Antara took me to the 'gono room'. They began to slap and hit me. When I asked why they were hitting me, they covered my mouth and started slapping me even harder. They were saying, 'Do you know who we are, how bad we are? Do you know what we can do? Do you have any idea about us?' I even tried to beg them to leave me, holding their feet, but they kicked me and abused me in foul language. They hit my chest and tied a gamcha around my neck to strangle me." They made her lick a dirty glass clean and filmed that. They then said, 'Strip.' When she refused to take her clothes off, they began to beat her up again, forcefully stripped her and made a video of her."

The victim went on to say, they have the videos. They said, 'If you tell anyone about this, we will make the videos go viral on social media so you will not be able to face anyone anymore.' Sanjida had said, 'If you complain to the administration, we will kill you and feed you to the dogs. Remember what I have said.' After torturing her, they sent her to another gono room in the early hours of 3:30am.

The victim went to her village home on Monday morning. Sanjida and others who had taken part in the torture called her several times, but she was too scared to answer. She came to campus with members of her family on Tuesday morning and submitted written complaints to various offices there.