'Speaker called me, and I met with him', Ferdousi Ahmed Misti says
BNP's reserved women's seat member of parliament, Ferdousi Ahmed Misti, met with the Speaker of the National Parliament, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad.
She went to the Speaker's office at the National Parliament on Thursday around 1: 45 PM. She stayed there for about five minutes. After the discussion with the Speaker, she directly left the parliament building.
While leaving, journalists in the parliament building asked Ferdousi Ahmed Misti about her resignation. She was not willing to talk about it.
After meeting with the Speaker, when Ferdousi Ahmed Misti was leaving, journalists asked what was discussed inside. In response, Misty said, "I came to talk to the Speaker, and I have spoken."
At this time, journalists asked if she had resigned. Without answering, she left quickly. No official statement has been received from the Speaker's office regarding this issue yet.
Even after she got into her car, when journalists sought Ferdousi Ahmed Misti's comments, she said, "I was called by the Speaker, and I met with him." On the resignation matter, she further added, "Let there be an investigation." To the question of whether she had submitted her resignation letter, she responded, "What BNP decides, that will be."
Sources from the National Parliament and BNP reveal that Ferdousi Ahmed Misti met the Speaker to resign. The Speaker likely wishes to get a bit more confirmation from the BNP's party level. That's why nothing is being said officially.
Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has asked Ferdousi Ahmed Misti, the BNP's reserved women's seat member of parliament, to resign following the attack, looting, and vandalism at the Radda MCH-FP Health Centre in Mirpur.
The Prime Minister's Office has confirmed this high-level matter. Relevant sources reported that the Prime Minister gave directives to Ferdousi Ahmed to resign last Wednesday night. It was also mentioned that if she does not resign promptly, stricter measures could be taken against her within the party. Sources further state that even after resignation, actions regarding the member of parliament might be taken at the party level.
BNP and government sources state that the government is also taking a tough stance regarding the Radda incident. The Prime Minister has been gathering information about the incident for two days, focusing on who was involved in the attack and vandalism, their political identity, and who played roles behind the scenes. According to relevant sources, information about the involvement of individuals known to be close to Ferdousi Ahmed has also been found in the investigation.
Yesterday, the Minister of Home Affairs, Salauddin Ahmed, stated that an investigation is ongoing regarding the party member of parliament accused in the demolition of the Radda Health Centre. He told reporters that a neutral investigation is underway and anyone found involved will not be spared.
An informed high-level source indicates that the government is inclined to take strong measures against anyone named in the investigation.
A source from BNP's policymaking level told Prothom Alo that the Radda incident is being seriously viewed by the party's top level. The government is embarrassed because the names of the party's leaders and activists have come up regarding allegations of demolishing a healthcare institution, looting, and land grabbing.
After information surfaced about the involvement of individuals known to be close to Ferdousi Ahmed in the incident, her role and political responsibility have also come under discussion. In such a situation, a harsh decision regarding the member of parliament could be made based on the information obtained from the investigation.