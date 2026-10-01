'Speaker called me, and I met with him', Ferdousi Ahmed Misti says

BNP's reserved women's seat member of parliament, Ferdousi Ahmed Misti, met with the Speaker of the National Parliament, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad.

She went to the Speaker's office at the National Parliament on Thursday around 1: 45 PM. She stayed there for about five minutes. After the discussion with the Speaker, she directly left the parliament building.

While leaving, journalists in the parliament building asked Ferdousi Ahmed Misti about her resignation. She was not willing to talk about it.

After meeting with the Speaker, when Ferdousi Ahmed Misti was leaving, journalists asked what was discussed inside. In response, Misty said, "I came to talk to the Speaker, and I have spoken."