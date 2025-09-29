EU to send 150 members to observe polls: EC Secretary

Election commission (EC) Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed on Monday said a 150-member European Union (EU) observers’ team will come to Bangladesh to observe the upcoming 13th parliamentary election.

“This observer team of around 150 members will arrive in Bangladesh in phases after the election schedule is announced,” he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with a seven-member EU delegation at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the city’s Agargaon.

The EU delegation was led by senior election expert Riccardo Chelleri.

The EC secretary said that the observer mission will be implemented through the signing of a tripartite memorandum of understanding between the European Union, the foreign ministry and the election commission.

In continuation of this agreement, the EU observer team will come to Bangladesh at different times and will carry out observation activities until the completion of the entire electoral process, including the publication of the gazette.