Giasuddin Al Mamun acquitted in arms case
The High Court on Monday acquitted Giasuddin Al Mamun, a businessman and close friend of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, in an arms case.
The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Nasreen Akter passed the order after hearing a petition.
Senior Barrister Syed Ahmed stood for Mamun.
Mamun was arrested on January 30 in 2007 and was released from prison on August 6, 2024.
Twenty cases were filed against Mamun on charges of his alleged involvement in corruption, extortion, money laundering and tax evasion.
On 26 March 2007, a case was filed against him under the Arms Act.
On 3 July 2007, the court sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment in the case.
A petition was filed with the High Court challenging the verdict.