Govt imposes 22-day ban on hilsa fishing from 12 Oct

A 22-day government ban on catching, selling, hoarding and transporting hilsa will come into effect from 12 October in a bid to save mother hilsa during peak breeding season, said fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim.

The ban will continue till 2 November.

“Mother hilsa Conservation Campaign will be conducted at that time. The government will provide VGF food assistance to the fishermen who will refrain from catching hilsa during the period,” said the minister.

The minister said this at a meeting of the National Task Force Committee on Hilsa Resource Development at the conference room of the Fisheries Department at Matsya Bhaban in the capital on Wednesday.

"Hilsa is not only our national resource; it is a GI certified asset that carries our unique identity in the global arena. Hilsa production has increased breaking all previous records,” the minister said.