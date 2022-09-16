Bangladesh

BM Container Depot Fire

DNA test confirms identities of two more bodies

Prothom Alo English Desk
Garment products strewn here and there at the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda after the explosion. The photo was taken on 6 May, 2022
Sowrav Das

Three months after the massive chemical blasts and fire at BM Container Depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has identified two more charred bodies of the victims through DNA tests, reports UNB.

A fire and subsequent blasts at BM Container Depot killed 51 people, including 10 firefighters while injuring more than 250 on 4 June.

With the latest number, 39 out of the 51 bodies have been identified, said Sumon Bonik, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda Police Station.

Thursday, the identities of Md Main Uddin, 23, of Noakhali's Hatia and Md Jewel Rana, 31, of Companiganj were confirmed through DNA tests. Their bodies were kept at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

The bodies were handed over to their respective families later. Meanwhile, 12 more unidentified bodies are still kept at Chittagong Medical College Hospital, Sumon said.

