Students block railway line in Dhaka
Two trains came to a halt after students blocked the railway crossing in the capital’s Mohakhali on Tuesday.
Students enforced the blockade around 12:30pm. Two trains were seen standing on either side of the crossing at around 2:00pm. Vehicular movements also came to a stop on the adjacent roads.
One of the trains, Banalata was bound for Rajshahi. Its locomotive driver Wares Ali told Prothom Ali the train stopped at the Mohakhali crossing at 1:50pm.
Students are demonstrating at different places across the country against the Bangladesh Chhatra Leagues’ attacks on the protesting students, demanding withdrawal of the prime minister's statement and reasonable reforms in the quota system.
Students also demonstrated in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country on Tuesday.