Don't stop until your dream is fulfilled, Dr. Yunus urges students
Interim government’s chief adviser professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus Sunday reiterated his pledge to materialise the dream of the students to build a country free of discrimination.
“For the dream they (students) sacrificed their lives, we must implement that dream. We have no way of getting out of it,” he said, addressing a meeting to exchange views with students at the Chief Advisers’ Office (CAO) in the city.
“We may not have qualifications, we may not have power, but we have the commitment. We will do it,” added Dr. Yunus.
He cautioned the students that the ousted force will not remain idle but will try its best to resist them so that it can run its reign of looting smoothly again.
The chief adviser urged the students to continue the task that they started until their dream was fulfilled.
He said since the birth of Bangladesh, such an opportunity that the student-led revolution has created did not come. So, all should remain alert so that no one can snatch away the opportunity.
The 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate remarked that if this opportunity is snatched away, there will be no future for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh will occupy a prestigious position at the global level as the youth have taken the lead here, he insisted.
People from around the world will visit Bangladesh to learn how students have transformed it and which mantra they have followed in doing so, he added.
Congratulating the students, Dr. Yunus asked them to remain firm in their thoughts without paying heed to others’ advice. “Your thoughts are clear. Your thoughts are right,” he added.
Adviser for environment, forest and climate change Syeda Rizwana Hasan, information and broadcasting and posts and telecommunications adviser Md. Nahid Islam and labour and employment ministry adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain were, among others, present at the meeting.