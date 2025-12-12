Govt to act firmly against unlawful protests

Following the announcement of the schedule for the 13th national parliamentary election and the referendum, the government will now take a hard line against any unlawful movement over demands and grievances.

After a meeting of the interim government’s advisory council yesterday, Thursday, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media on the government’s decisions.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, was held at his office in Tejgaon. Along with other agenda items, law and order issues were discussed.

The council adopted a proposal thanking the two advisers, Mahfuz Alam and Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, who recently resigned from the interim government. A luncheon was later hosted in their honour.

The meeting also approved drafts of the Commercial Court Ordinance, the Registration (Amendment) Ordinance, and the Legal Aid (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025. Additionally, it was decided that Bangladesh will formally recognise the Caribbean island nation of Grenada.