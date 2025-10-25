Everyone ready for conflict to unfold in few months: Information Advisor

Mahfuj Alam said that over the past 15 years, the Awami League established a connection with Sufi groups from an ideological opposition standpoint. The understanding was that the Awami League would provide them protection, and in return, they would vote for the party. Religious politics has remained stuck within this framework. He also believes that the Qawmi community is no exception; they too have been used by various political parties.

Referring to the involvement of embassies of different Muslim countries in the country, Mahfuj Alam said, “Some embassies want the shrines to be destroyed. There are certain political and ideological agendas at play here.” He added that these crises need to be addressed from the perspective of the state, politics, and policy—without fearing that religious groups will fight or riot. Otherwise, the crises will continue to intensify.

The Information Advisor noted that there is frustration over the fact that nothing has been done in a year. Acting on this frustration with retaliatory measures will not produce positive outcomes. He said that after attacks on shrines, many people have been arrested, and now surveys will be conducted to implement reforms at the shrines.

Calling on the management authorities of attacked shrines to file cases, he warned that if this culture is allowed to continue, then in the future, the Islam of one political party will destroy the mosques of another party. Today it is Sufis being targeted; tomorrow it could be the Qawmi community. This cannot be allowed to continue.

At the end of his speech, a journalist asked when the advisor would resign. Since the question was unrelated to the discussion