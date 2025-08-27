Girls under 18 are the majority of victims

In certain categories of violence against women and children, the number of incidents in just the first six months of this year has nearly equaled the total of last year. In some cases, it has already surpassed last year’s figures.

For instance, reported rape cases in the first half of this year are almost equal to the number recorded in the whole of last year.

Meanwhile, cases of sexual harassment, child marriage, and violence over dowry have already exceeded last year’s total.

These findings were presented yesterday, Tuesday, at the publication ceremony of the report “Violence Against Women and Girls in Bangladesh: 2024 Survey”, organised by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad at the Anowara Begum Munira Khan Auditorium of its central office.