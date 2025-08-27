Mahila Parishad report
Girls under 18 are the majority of victims
The survey reported that from January to December 2024, a total of 364 rape cases were recorded, of which 220 were girl under 18 and 144 were women. Among 148 victims of gang rape, 49 were girls and 99 were women.
In certain categories of violence against women and children, the number of incidents in just the first six months of this year has nearly equaled the total of last year. In some cases, it has already surpassed last year’s figures.
For instance, reported rape cases in the first half of this year are almost equal to the number recorded in the whole of last year.
Meanwhile, cases of sexual harassment, child marriage, and violence over dowry have already exceeded last year’s total.
These findings were presented yesterday, Tuesday, at the publication ceremony of the report “Violence Against Women and Girls in Bangladesh: 2024 Survey”, organised by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad at the Anowara Begum Munira Khan Auditorium of its central office.
The survey was conducted based on reports published in 14 national dailies. Data was presented by age groups—girls under 18 and women over 18. The survey separately highlighted eight categories of crimes: rape, gang rape, attempted rape, sexual harassment, child marriage, dowry-related violence, domestic worker abuse, and cybercrime.
In terms of numbers, the total incidents of violence against women and children were 2,937 in 2023, 2,525 in 2024, and 1,555 in the first six months of the current year. The 2025 data was compiled from reports published in 14 national newspapers.
At the event, various findings of the survey were presented by Afroza Arman, Senior Training and Research Officer of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad.
Younger victims, younger perpetrators
According to the survey, girls under 18 are disproportionately victims of rape, sexual harassment, and child marriage. It also shows that most perpetrators are between the ages of 16 and 30. In other words, both victims and accused tend to be younger.
The survey reported that from January to December 2024, a total of 364 rape cases were recorded, of which 220 were girl under 18 and 144 were women. Among 148 victims of gang rape, 49 were girls and 99 were women.
A total of 134 girls and 77 women were raped and then killed. Of the 224 victims of sexual harassment, 125 were underage. Twenty girls were victims of child marriage. Sixty-six women and two girls were subjected to dowry-related violence. In cases of domestic worker abuse, 16 were girls and 8 were women, while cybercrime claimed 26 girl victims and 3 women.
In contrast, from January to June 2025, 354 rape cases were recorded, along with 106 gang rapes, 320 cases of sexual harassment, 61 cases of child marriage, 96 cases of dowry-related violence, 11 cases of domestic worker abuse, and 26 cases of cybercrime.
Speaking at the event, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad President Fauzia Moslem said that the scope and severity of violence against women and girls in the country has increased. Citing the survey findings, she noted: “Younger girls are becoming victims, and the perpetrators themselves are also younger. This is alarming.”