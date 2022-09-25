Opposition parties also believe in EVM by heart: EC Alamgir

He said 120 million voters have complete confidence in EVM. Those parties opposing the EVM opined to hold election using it while visiting the election commission unofficially. These parties may have trust on EVM though they say they have no confidence in it and that might be their political strategy.
He questioned, "Have you ever seen any voters from anywhere to oppose or bring out rally or write article after the election using EVM is held?"
The election commissioner said there is a party who is opposing the EVM. But a member of parliament (MP) from their party submitted a request to the election commission in holding election to his constituency using EVM. That means the MP believes that EVM is good.
When asked whether it is an opinion of only a member, he said it's not only the lawmaker's but also the opinion of all.
Md Alamgir said if possible, they would hold election in EVM in all 300 constituencies. They won't deploy additional forces to those constituencies where voting will be run by EVM while ballot based voting center will require additional forces.