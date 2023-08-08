EC publishes names of 68 organisations eligible to get registration

Election commission has primarily selected 68 private organisations to give registration as “poll monitoring organisations” ahead of the upcoming 12th parliament election.

The EC on Tuesday published the list of the organisations asking people to inform it in writing any claim or objections about the organisations within the next 15 days.

The EC’s list shows that two much-talked about organisations – Election Monitoring Forum (EMF) and SAARC Human Rights Foundation – were not considered as eligible to get the registration. EMF chairman Abed Ali is the secretary general of SAARC Human Rights Foundation.