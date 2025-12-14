Police to provide security protocols for political parties ahead of polls

Ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections and referendum, the police will provide security protocols for all political parties.

Under the protocol, clear guidelines will be given on how security will be ensured at residences and offices of political leaders and potential candidates in the upcoming elections and during their movement and public rallies and in cyberspace, said the Chief Adviser's Press Wing this afternoon.

In addition, initiatives have been taken to provide enhanced security to frontline leaders of the July Uprising and other key political figures.