Police to provide security protocols for political parties ahead of polls
Ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections and referendum, the police will provide security protocols for all political parties.
Under the protocol, clear guidelines will be given on how security will be ensured at residences and offices of political leaders and potential candidates in the upcoming elections and during their movement and public rallies and in cyberspace, said the Chief Adviser's Press Wing this afternoon.
In addition, initiatives have been taken to provide enhanced security to frontline leaders of the July Uprising and other key political figures.
Besides, the police have already identified the attacker and his associates in connection with the shooting of Inqilab Mancha spokesperson and possible independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency Sharif Osman Hadi.
Intensive operations by law enforcement agencies are ongoing to arrest them.
The motorcycle used in the attack has already been seized, and fingerprint examinations of the suspects are being conducted.
To prevent the prime suspect from crossing the border under any circumstances, photographs and other relevant information of the suspects were given to all immigration checkpoints on Friday night.
Patrols by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and RAB have also been intensified in border areas.
Although the suspects' locations have been traced several times within the country, it was not possible yet to arrest them for their frequent changes of locations.
Meanwhile, police have collected the travel history of the prime suspect. It showed that he had travelled to multiple countries over the past few years under the identity of an IT businessman.
Information indicated that his most recent trip was to Singapore on 21 July.
Several other individuals suspected of being involved in the attack have also been brought under surveillance.
Besides, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday summoned the Indian High Commissioner and reiterated Bangladesh's request for the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who have been convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal.
The High Commissioner has been informed that fugitive Sheikh Hasina, currently staying in India, has been continuously delivering provocative statements with the ill intention of disrupting peace, stability, and security in Bangladesh and foiling the upcoming polls, while she is also instructing her party supporters to carryout terrorist activities in the country.
The government of India has been requested to immediately stop these fascist and terrorist activities by her (Sheikh Hasina) and her associates who are absconding in India.
The Indian High Commissioner has also been urged to ensure India's cooperation with Bangladesh to prevent the perpetrators of the attempted killing of Sharif Osman Hadi from fleeing to India, and, if they managed to escape to India, the Indian authorities should immediately take steps to arrest them and extradite them to Bangladesh.