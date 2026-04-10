Human Rights Commission ordinance scrapped; 2009 law restored

The Jatiya Sangsad has repealed an ordinance issued during the interim government to strengthen the National Human Rights Commission, restoring the National Human Rights Commission Act, 2009 enacted under the Awami League government. The bill was passed in parliament, rejecting objections from the opposition.

The National Human Rights Commission (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill was passed by voice vote on Thursday. According to the bill, it will come into effect immediately upon gazette notification following presidential assent.

As a result, three ordinances related to the Human Rights Commission have been repealed, and the 2009 law has been reinstated. However, actions taken under the repealed ordinances have been validated.

Concerned individuals say that reverting to the earlier law will increase government influence in the selection committee for appointing the commission’s chairman and members. It will also strip the commission of its authority to investigate allegations against law enforcement agencies, reducing its independence and ability to act against human rights violations in certain cases.

Opposition members expressed concern that repealing the ordinance could reopen the path for using the commission as a tool for political repression, as seen in the past.