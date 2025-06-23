10-day remand sought for former CEC Nurul Huda
Police sought a 10-day remand for former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda in a case filed over depriving people from their voting rights by overseeing a staged election.
The case has been filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station against the CEC who conducted 2018 general elections widely criticised on allegation of irregularities and stuffing ballots the night before the election day.
Sub-inspector Md Shamsuzzoha Sarker, the investigation officer of the case, sought the remand to Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court today, Monday.
Court sources said the hearing will take place in the afternoon.
BNP filed the case against 24 persons including three former CECs on Sunday.
Later in the evening, a “mob” entered the residence of Nurul Huda in the city’s Uttara and verbally abused him as well as assaulted physically. The video of the incident went viral on social media.