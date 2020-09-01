‘I’m still alive, not killed in any gunfight’

Joynal, son of Abdul Jalil, lives in Amin Jute Mills area of Bayazid Bostami thana in Chattogram city.
On 24 August, Jalil and his son Joynal were found at the foot of a hill to the south of Paharika Residential area.
Joynal was astonished at the news of his death. He said, “I didn’t die. I am still alive. I was not killed in any gunfight.”
Police have acquitted Joynal, 20, of an attempt to murder case showing him killed in a gunfight with police.
Bayazid Bostami police station’s sub inspector Dipankar Chandra Roy investigated the case from the beginning.
He submitted the charge sheet against six people to the court in December last year. He recommended acquitting Joynal of the case despite his name in the case statement.
Accroding to the charge sheet, Joynal was acquitted of the case as he died in a gunfight with police.
The matter came to the light recently after the activities of the court resumed.
Sources said Shah Alam is the plaintiff of the case. Shah Alam and Joynal live in the same area. The plaintiff’s granddaughter Farhana Akhter got married with Md Nasim in the same locality. Farhana was tortured for dowry, and Shah Alam protested against it. Out of anger, Nasim along with his men carried out an attack on Shah Alam and his family on 1 October 2018.
Shah Alam filed an attempt to murder case against seven people including Joynal. All of them were arrested and later released on bail.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Joynal said he was in the jail in the attempt to murder case filed by Shah Alam.
“I am now on bail and attending the court regularly,” Joynal added.
Joynal’s lawyer Nurjahan Islam said Joynal is attending to the court regularly.
After the investigation, SI Dipanka did not inform the plaintiff although there is a provision in this regard.
So the plaintiff is in the dark about submitting the charge sheet and acquitting the accused of the case.
He said he would file a petition of discontent to the court against the charge sheet acquitting the alive accused showing death.
On the day of the incident, a person named Md Nirob was injured as Joynal stabbed him.
SI Dipankar is now at work in Khulshi police station in the city.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, he said he has made a mistake.
“I will correct my mistake and try not to make such mistake in future,” he said.
Chattogram city police commissioner Mahbubur Rahman said measures will be taken after investigating the incident.
A similar incident recently took place in Narayanganj. A 15-year-old girl went missing after leaving home in Narayanganj on 4 July. In connection with the incident, a case was filed and police arrested Abdullah, Rakib and Khalil.
In the confessional statement before the court under section 164, the accused said they killed the girl after rape and threw the dead body into the Shytalakhya river.
After 51 days into the incident on 23 August, the missing girl returned to the locality.
The accused alleged that police compelled them to make the confessional statement threatening crossfire.
The accused on Monday filed a petition to the court of Narayanganj senior judicial magistrate Kawsar Alam. The investigation of police raised questions when the incident was published in the media. Later the superintendent of district police constituted two separate committees.
The investigation officer was withdrawn on charges of various allegations including collecting bribes from the families of three accused.
Chattogram metropolitan public prosecutor Fakhruddin Chowdhury said it is a serious crime. Concerned officials including the investigation officer are responsible for this, he said adding they have sheer negligence.
Former inspector general of police Mohammad Nurul Huda said the court can issue an order to take action against the accused police official.
*This report, originally published in prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.