‘I’m still alive, not killed in any gunfight’

Shah Alam filed an attempt to murder case against seven people including Joynal. All of them were arrested and later released on bail.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Joynal said he was in the jail in the attempt to murder case filed by Shah Alam.

“I am now on bail and attending the court regularly,” Joynal added.

Joynal’s lawyer Nurjahan Islam said Joynal is attending to the court regularly.

After the investigation, SI Dipanka did not inform the plaintiff although there is a provision in this regard.

So the plaintiff is in the dark about submitting the charge sheet and acquitting the accused of the case.

He said he would file a petition of discontent to the court against the charge sheet acquitting the alive accused showing death.

On the day of the incident, a person named Md Nirob was injured as Joynal stabbed him.

SI Dipankar is now at work in Khulshi police station in the city.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, he said he has made a mistake.

“I will correct my mistake and try not to make such mistake in future,” he said.

Chattogram city police commissioner Mahbubur Rahman said measures will be taken after investigating the incident.

A similar incident recently took place in Narayanganj. A 15-year-old girl went missing after leaving home in Narayanganj on 4 July. In connection with the incident, a case was filed and police arrested Abdullah, Rakib and Khalil.