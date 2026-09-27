River encroachment and pollution increasing health risks

Char Kunda­nia village stands on the bank of the Dhaleshwari River. Travelling from the capital Dhaka towards the Padma Bridge along the highway, one has to cross the Buriganga Bridge. Two more bridges follow nearby, one after another: Dhaleshwari 1 and Dhaleshwari 2.

The Dhaleshwari flows beneath the two bridges. Char Kunda­nia is one of several villages that have grown on a Char between two streams of the Dhaleshwari.

Dilbar Hossain, a resident of Char Kundania, says the Dhaleshwari is no longer what it used to be. He is over 60. One of his sons lives in Kuwait, while two sons stay at home and run a poultry farm. His two daughters are married. He is not solely responsible for running the household. However, he occasionally goes fishing in the Dhaleshwari.

He has bought a new boat to prepare for regular fishing in the river during the Bengali month of Agrahayan (late autumn), and showed this reporter three new ‘Thyata’ (fishing tools) that he had had made in Srinagar.