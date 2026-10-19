Japan to start recruiting Bangladeshi workers from 1 April 2027

The initial term of the agreement is five years, said the release, adding, it will automatically be extended for another five years upon expiry. As a result, the overall term of the agreement will be 10 years.

Under the agreement, protection of Bangladeshi workers will be ensured, cooperation between the two countries in sending and receiving workers will be strengthened and opportunities for skills development through employment will be created.

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury said, through this agreement, in addition to ensuring maximum protection for Bangladeshi workers, opportunities will be created for their skills development, higher wages and long-term residence in Japan.