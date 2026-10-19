ESDP-MOC
Japan to start recruiting Bangladeshi workers from 1 April 2027
Japan will begin recruiting Bangladeshi workers from 1 April 2027 under a Memorandum of Cooperation on Employment Skills Development (ESDP-MOC) signed between the countries on 17 October.
The Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry Secretary signed on behalf of Bangladesh while representatives of Japan’s Justice Ministry, Foreign Affairs Ministry, Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry and the National Police Agency signed on behalf of Japan, said a press release today, Monday.
The initial term of the agreement is five years, said the release, adding, it will automatically be extended for another five years upon expiry. As a result, the overall term of the agreement will be 10 years.
Under the agreement, protection of Bangladeshi workers will be ensured, cooperation between the two countries in sending and receiving workers will be strengthened and opportunities for skills development through employment will be created.
Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury said, through this agreement, in addition to ensuring maximum protection for Bangladeshi workers, opportunities will be created for their skills development, higher wages and long-term residence in Japan.
He said that under the agreement, Bangladeshi workers will receive legal protection equivalent to that of local Japanese workers and equal opportunities for men and women in the workplace will be ensured.
Particularly female foreign workers cannot be dismissed or subjected to discriminatory treatment because of pregnancy or childbirth. For this reason, the agreement also does not contain any mandatory provision for forced repatriation, the release said.
It further said that during Prime Minister Tareque Rahman’s upcoming visit to Japan, copies of the agreement will be officially handed over between the two parties.
The ministry expressed hope that through the implementation of the agreement, the friendly relations between Bangladesh and Japan will be further strengthened, and opportunities for the development of Bangladesh’s skilled human resources will be expanded.