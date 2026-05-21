Multi-country research: 69pc harassment in media unreported
29pc face harassment; Women experience 2.4 times more than man.
Women experience more sexual harassment than men in media workplaces and 69 per cent of cases go unreported, says a new joint study by WAN-IFRA Women in News; City St George’s, University of London and BBC Media Action.
This multi-country study includes data from over 2,800 media professionals who were surveyed across 21 countries in Southeast Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Arab region and Ukraine.
The study reveals that women are disproportionately affected globally facing on average 2.4 times more verbal sexual harassment than men and 1.8 times more likely to face online sexual harassment, reports a press release.
Experiences of physical harassment and rape are lower but remain consistent threats. A quarter of all respondents reported instances of physical harassment, with 5 per cent of women and 4 per cent of men citing they were rape survivors.
"Sexual harassment has a deeply negative impact on those who experience it and the general working atmosphere in newsrooms. Our research shows that no matter the type of harassment, experiencing it decreases job satisfaction, and increases risk of leaving the industry,” says Lindsey Blumell of City St George's, University of London.
According to the study, 29 per cent of respondents – nearly one in three - experienced sexual harassment at work and 69 per cent of survivors said they did not report the incidents. Organisations took action in only 65 per cent of reported incidents, often through informal or limited measures.
Susan Makore, managing director of WAN-IFRA Women in News says, “When the majority of sexual harassment cases continue to go unreported, it signals a deeper failure of workplace culture, trust and accountability.”
“Sexual harassment in media is not an isolated workplace issue, it is a structural barrier that shapes who feels safe to participate, stay, and lead within journalism,” she added.
The study found significant regional disparities, with the prevalence of sexual harassment highest in Africa at 33 per cent, followed by the Arab region at 31 per cent. Southeast Asia recorded 19 per cent, while Ukraine, included for the first time in such study, reported 12 per cent.
It also includes countries not previously studied like Bangladesh, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Somalia and South Sudan, strengthening the global evidence on sexual harassment in media workplaces.
According to the Bangladesh survey of 339 respondents, 17 per cent of media professionals experienced workplace sexual harassment, slightly below the Asian regional average of 19 per cent.
The Bangladesh survey found that female journalists and media professionals were almost six times more likely than their male colleagues to face sexual harassment.
Around 60 per cent of female respondents reported verbal sexual harassment, compared with 9 per cent of male, while 48 per cent experienced online sexual harassment linked to work, versus 15 per cent of male respondents.
The study further found that 24 per cent of women responded experiencing physical sexual harassment, where 4 per cent of men faced the same.
The survey also found that most survivors in Bangladesh did not report incidents, mainly due to fears of career repercussions.
Among female media professionals who experienced verbal harassment, 52 per cent said they did not report abuse; in another 43 per cent of reported cases, employers were reported to have failed to take action.
Valeria Perasso, media development advisor at BBC Media Action says, “Sexual harassment is not only a matter of individual protection but of newsroom governance and journalistic integrity. The comprehensive picture that emerges from this study will help inform organisational action and leadership practices in individual newsrooms and across the media sector.”
BBC Media Action has been working in Bangladesh to prevent harassment in the country’s media sector.
Besides training female journalists, initiating discussions with media leaders and forming harassment response groups, BBC Media Action developed country’s first-ever sexual harassment response protocol for newsrooms. Through a formal launch event, the response protocol was unveiled in March, this year.
The full report, Sexual Harassment in the Media, is available now on BBC Media Action’s website for download.