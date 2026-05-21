Multi-country research: 69pc harassment in media unreported

Women experience more sexual harassment than men in media workplaces and 69 per cent of cases go unreported, says a new joint study by WAN-IFRA Women in News; City St George’s, University of London and BBC Media Action.

This multi-country study includes data from over 2,800 media professionals who were surveyed across 21 countries in Southeast Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Arab region and Ukraine.

The study reveals that women are disproportionately affected globally facing on average 2.4 times more verbal sexual harassment than men and 1.8 times more likely to face online sexual harassment, reports a press release.

Experiences of physical harassment and rape are lower but remain consistent threats. A quarter of all respondents reported instances of physical harassment, with 5 per cent of women and 4 per cent of men citing they were rape survivors.