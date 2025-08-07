Migrants: Irregularities in medical check-ups hit approved Dhaka centres
Several medical check-up centres approved by the Gulf Health Council (GHC) on Thursday expressed concern over serious irregularities in the medical examination process for outbound migrant workers.
They also alleged software manipulation and discrimination that have left many legitimate centres struggling.
In a briefing held at the National Press Club, the approved centres alleged that a group of unscrupulous individuals is interfering with the web-based software used to issue medical slips, diverting applicants to selected centres. This manipulation undermines the GHC’s mandated Equal Distribution Policy, resulting in a disproportionate allocation of examinees.
The manipulation is so severe that about 90 per cent of the approved centres are not receiving enough candidates to cover their operational costs, they said.
The Gulf Health Council is a joint health board of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries responsible for setting guidelines for medical examinations and approving health centre in countries sending migrant workers. In Bangladesh, all GHC-approved medical centres operate under its regulations.
The written statement further alleged that certain unauthorised centres in Dhaka are charging several times the fixed fees and issuing health certificates under the name of approved centres located outside the capital—without conducting proper tests. This, they claimed, is a clear violation of GHC policies and local laws.
They also warned that in some cases, health certificates are being issued without any medical check-up at all. As a result, some workers are being declared “unfit” during medical re-checks after arriving in destination countries, leading to job loss and financial ruin.
“This kind of malpractice is severely damaging Bangladesh’s reputation abroad, and there are growing concerns that it may lead to visa restrictions from various countries,” a statement read out at the event noted.
Calling on relevant authorities—including the health ministry, the expatriates’ welfare ministry, and the Gulf Health Council—the group demanded immediate action to stop software tampering and illegal operations by unapproved centres.
“We urge the media, especially investigative journalists, to help uncover the people behind these unethical practices and assist in restoring order in this vital sector for our national economy,” they said.