Migrants: Irregularities in medical check-ups hit approved Dhaka centres

Several medical check-up centres approved by the Gulf Health Council (GHC) on Thursday expressed concern over serious irregularities in the medical examination process for outbound migrant workers.

They also alleged software manipulation and discrimination that have left many legitimate centres struggling.

In a briefing held at the National Press Club, the approved centres alleged that a group of unscrupulous individuals is interfering with the web-based software used to issue medical slips, diverting applicants to selected centres. This manipulation undermines the GHC’s mandated Equal Distribution Policy, resulting in a disproportionate allocation of examinees.

The manipulation is so severe that about 90 per cent of the approved centres are not receiving enough candidates to cover their operational costs, they said.