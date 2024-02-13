Health Facility Readiness Assessment Tool handover ceremony held
A handover and dissemination ceremony of the Health Facility Readiness Assessment Tool of healthcare centres for the maternal immunisation programme in Bangladesh was held at the Ballroom of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Monday, said a press release.
The event was organised by the Jhpiego’s Maternal Immunization Readiness Initiative (MIRI) project, which was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
The tool was developed under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), Maternal Neonatal Child and Adolescent Health (MNCAH), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB), and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).
Dr. Md Akhtaruzzaman, Additional Secretary, Department of Health, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Dr. Shibbir Ahmed Osmani, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Md. Jashim Uddin Khan, Director, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, Prime Minister’s Office; Dr. Moniruzzaman Siddique, Director, MCH, Department of Family Welfare; Dr. Md. Atiqul Haque, Dean and Chairman, Department of Public Health, BSMMU; Dr. Md. Nizamuddin, Director, MNC&AH, Department of Health; Dr. Md. Shahariar Sazzad, Deputy Director, EPI, Department of Health, Dr. SM Abdullah Al Murad, Program Manager, EPI, Department of Health and Dr. Samsul Haque, Consultant, Operation Plan, MNC&AH, Department of Health.
Dr. Setara Rahman, Country Lead, Jhpiego Bangladesh delivered the welcome speech.
Dr. Ruth Karron, Professor, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Dr. Chris Morgan, Director of Innovation, Jhpiego USA, presented papers on the development process and implementation of the MIRI HRFA tool.
Representatives of various international and non-government organisations were also present at the event.