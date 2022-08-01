PM Hasina castigates BNP for hurricane lamp movement

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Monday criticised BNP leaders for hurricane lamp movement against the government's initiative to save power and energy to protect Bangladesh from any future danger due to skyrocketing prices of energy globally for Russia-Ukraine war.

"BNP leaders are carrying out a movement with hurricane lamp. They will have to be given hurricane to be carried in their hands --- give hurricane in their hands," she said in a slanted expression in Bangla to ridicule someone involving a traditional kerosene-lit lamp widely used until the last century.

The prime minister was addressing a blood donation programme as the chief guest marking the first day of the month of mourning, joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Krishak League organised the function on the premises of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital.

The prime minister said her government has reached power to every house across the country and is now taking precautionary measures to save power and energy.

"We're taking measures for saving power and energy to protect Bangladesh from any danger in future as even the developed countries like USA and UK and neighbouring India are facing difficulties and focus on saving energy due to the global situation for Russia-Ukraine war," she added.