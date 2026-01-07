LPG crisis: Only 12.5m refills out of 55m cylinders, say traders

The country is currently going through an acute crisis of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), claimed the LP Gas Traders’ Cooperative Society Limited.

The organisation said that 55 million cylinders from 27 companies have been supplied to the market, but only 12.5 million cylinders are being refilled. This means the remaining 42.5 million cylinders are lying empty.

Selim Khan, president of the Cooperative Society, made these remarks at a press conference in front of the National Press Club today, Wednesday.