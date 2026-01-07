LPG crisis: Only 12.5m refills out of 55m cylinders, say traders
The country is currently going through an acute crisis of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), claimed the LP Gas Traders’ Cooperative Society Limited.
The organisation said that 55 million cylinders from 27 companies have been supplied to the market, but only 12.5 million cylinders are being refilled. This means the remaining 42.5 million cylinders are lying empty.
Selim Khan, president of the Cooperative Society, made these remarks at a press conference in front of the National Press Club today, Wednesday.
He said that as most cylinders remain empty, distributors’ costs have increased, which is one of the main reasons behind the rise in LPG prices in the market. Most companies are shut down, pushing their distributors toward bankruptcy. If LPG supply to the idle cylinders cannot be ensured, subsidies will have to be provided.
The association said that the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) must adjust LPG price freshly.
They also demanded an end to harassment and fines imposed on distributors through administrative actions. If these demands are not met within the next 24 hours, LPG supply and sales across the country will be halted indefinitely.
It may be mentioned that BERC adjusts LPG prices every month. The commission announced the latest prices on 4 January.
In its written statement, the LP Gas Traders’ Cooperative Society Limited said that BERC adjusted prices without holding any discussions with distributors. Instead of focusing on resolving the LPG crisis, controversy is being created over higher prices. Drives by consumer rights authorities are creating panic, forcing many to shut down their businesses.
The statement further said the Energy Division, BERC, and LPG companies can work together to resolve the import crisis. Instead, distributors are being harassed through enforcement drives.
The Cooperative Society also demanded an increase in distributor commission from Tk 50 to Tk 80 and an increase in retailers’ commission from Tk 45 to Tk 75.