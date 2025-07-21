DNA test needed to identify 7 bodies: CA’s special assistant

The health ministry has information of 17 people killed in the aircraft crashes at Milestone School and College in the Diabari area of Uttara in the city, said Md Sayedur Rahman, chief adviser’s special assistant (equivalent to the post of state minister for health ministry).

He said they have information of 17 deaths in the crash. They all are children. Bodies of seven of those children could not be identified. DNA tests would be needed to confirm their identity.

He disclosed this information while speaking to the media around 8:30 pm at the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

Sayedur Rahman said as per the latest information they have a total of the 88 burn victims are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the city. As per their primary assessment, 25 of these patients are in critical condition.