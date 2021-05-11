Incessant rain upstream may cause floods in the haor

Bangladesh meteorological department forecasted that the ongoing rain in different places of the country would continue for the next few days. The govt's flood forecast and warning centre has said that more than rains within the country, there will be rains upstream on the Indian side. It may result in flood in the haor areas by the end of this week.

Experts, however, believe the flood this year may bring fortune as most of the paddy of the haor area has been already harvested, as per the Department of Agricultural Extension.

Flood water will not do much damage now. On the contrary, the water of the river will bring new life to the fishery there. If the floodwaters enter Moulvibazar and Sunamganj towns, it will only create some misery. However, the flood forecasting and warning centre hopes this stream will not last for more than two or three days.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have started in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura in India. Darjeeling recorded 85mm of rainfall last Sunday. Heavy rain was also forecasted there on Monday. Meanwhile, rain has started in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar coasts inside the country. It is expected that the heavy downpour will start coming downstream from next Wednesday. This could lead to sudden flooding of several rivers in the haor areas of the country including Sylhet and Mymensingh. In particular, Sunamganj and Moulvibazar have the highest risk of floods, according to the Centre for Flood Forecasting and Warning.