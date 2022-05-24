Inclusive policy needs to be formulated: Anisul Islam Mahmud

However, following the diplomatic efforts by the government, Malaysia agreed to recruit migrants.
But when the Malaysian government moved to recruit labour through a total of 25 recruiting agencies against over 1,500 approved agencies, a section of recruiting agencies protested against the move under the banner of The 'Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira) Syndicate Birodhi Mohajote'.
"Being the chairman of the parliamentary standing committee, I have attended the meetings of both the groups as I want to listen. The market has to be opened and the policy has to be fixed. If we want to make a system, everyone has to cooperate," Anisul Islam Mahmud said.
Criticising the recruiting agents, he said, "The recruiting agencies have a responsibility that does not finish simply after sending the migrants. This is a matter of their livelihood."
The JaPa lawmaker said the dollar price is 95 taka in the kerb market and the government provides only two and half per cent incentives for sending remittance through the formal channel. So will the migrants feel encouraged to send remittance through the formal channels, he asked.
Terming the government's contribution to the overseas employment sector very little, Anisul Islam Mahmud said the overseas employment is number one in earning foreign currency if the net value is considered.
He said the 50 per cent of earnings in the garment sector goes to the foreign countries due to the import of cotton, raw materials and machinery.
Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) leaders also spoke at the meeting and demanded opening of the labour market to Malaysia soon as it will increase overseas employment and bring remittance, boosting the foreign exchange reserve.