Inclusive policy needs to be formulated: Anisul Islam Mahmud

Chairman of parliamentary standing committee on expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry, Anisul Islam Mahmud, has said an inclusive policy has to be formulated for the overseas labour market as it is the number one foreign currency earning sector.

"The inclusive policy has to be made not only for labour migration to Malaysia but for entire labour market," said the Jatiya Party lawmaker while speaking as the chief guest at a meeting to exchange views, organised by BAIRA Combined Democratic Front (BAIRA Sammilito Gonotantrik Jote) at Sonargaon hotel in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

He also said Malaysia is a prospective country for Bangladesh as the Southeast Asian country needs a huge number of labourers for its plantation and palm oil sector.

Anisul Islam Mahmud said the labour migration has to be low cost, safe and migrants have to be paid due wages.

The government signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the Malaysian government on 19 2021. Earlier, Malaysia halted hiring labour from Bangladesh in 2018 citing irregularities in the recruiting process.