Inclusive politics essential for every country’s prosperity: British minister

UK's minister for South Asia Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon on Monday expressed optimism that the citizens of Bangladesh will have an open and vigorous debate about the country's direction as Bangladesh approaches its next election period.

"Inclusive politics are essential for every country's prosperity, something that the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman knew very well," he said, adding that the constitution (Bangladesh) emphasises both transparency and due process which is a real guiding light to everyone.

The British minister said Bangladesh, on Bangabandhu's legacy, has built something quite remarkable and there is an opportunity for this great nation to go even further.

He made the remarks while delivering keynote speech at a programme titled "Bangladesh-UK: Partners in Progress' with foreign secretary (senior secretary) Masud Bin Momen as the chair. The event was held at the Foreign Service Academy.