Indian HC condoles Muhith's death

One of the country's longest serving finance ministers, the only one who commanded the economy for 10 consecutive years, and the principal architect of the Awami League's era of development, AMA Muhith, breathed his last in the early hours of Saturday.
Muhith, 88, passed away at a city hospital at 12:56am.
Muhith had been keeping unwell for quite some time. In July 2021, he tested positive for Covid-19, but fought that back.
Then in March, he was hospitalised again as he became enfeebled in his old age.