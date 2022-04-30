Bangladesh

Indian HC condoles Muhith's death

Prothom Alo English Desk

Indian high commission in Dhaka on Saturday conveyed sincere condolences to the family of former finance minister of Bangladesh Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, reports UNB.

As a civil servant, he played an instrumental role in the 1971 Liberation War, said the high commission.

The high commission described him as a prolific writer, accomplished economist and an astute politician. "May his soul rest in peace."

Advertisement
Advertisement

One of the country's longest serving finance ministers, the only one who commanded the economy for 10 consecutive years, and the principal architect of the Awami League's era of development, AMA Muhith, breathed his last in the early hours of Saturday.

Muhith, 88, passed away at a city hospital at 12:56am.

Muhith had been keeping unwell for quite some time. In July 2021, he tested positive for Covid-19, but fought that back.

Then in March, he was hospitalised again as he became enfeebled in his old age.

Advertisement
Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement