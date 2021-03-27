Indian PM Modi pays tribute to Satkhira temple

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the Jashoreshwari Kali temple at Ishwaripur under Shaymnagar upazila of Satkhira.

He joined prayers at 10:15am on Saturday morning.

Earlier, the helicopter carrying Modi landed on helipad of Ishwaripur at 9:55am. He headed to Kali temple from there.

Dilip Mukharji of the Jashoreshwari Kali temple said Modi will leave for Tungipara after paying tribute to the Kali temple.

Narendra Modi will fly in the helicopter and reach Tungipara of Gopalganj.

He will pay homage to the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum at Tungipara of Gopalganj sometime before 11:00am.

Narendra Modi will go to Orakandi of Gopalganj from Tungipara. He will exchange views with the Matua community at Orakandi. He will pay tribute to the temple of Harichand Thakur, respected person of the Matua community.

Modi will return to Dhaka at noon. He will hold formal talks with prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in the afternoon. Before that, the two prime ministers will hold one-to-one talks.