Industries in Bangladesh must be diversified: Japan Ambassador

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has said industries in Bangladesh must be diversified as it may need to cope with the emerging new challenges, reports UNB.

“Expansion of Japanese FDIs particularly from the private sector will help Bangladesh address those challenges,” he said.

Ambassador Naoki made the remarks while addressing a hybrid seminar on “Bangladesh-Japan Partnership for the Next Development Journey” hosted by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) on Wednesday.